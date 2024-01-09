Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 95,926 shares.The stock last traded at $16.28 and had previously closed at $15.75.

Separately, Citigroup raised Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

