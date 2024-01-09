Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 760,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.