Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Position Lessened by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,065 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.58% of Credo Technology Group worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 136,425 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $240,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,357.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $240,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,357.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,607,367 shares of company stock worth $29,160,383. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 146,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,609. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

