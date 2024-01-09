Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,470 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,224,000. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 795.1% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 270,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 239,881 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,950,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 77,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EFG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. 825,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.