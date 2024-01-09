Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.10. 435,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $485.22.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

