Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,702 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 247,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

