Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,836 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 97,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 115.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. 715,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

