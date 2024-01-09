Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 568 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.20. The stock had a trading volume of 616,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,685. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.20 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

