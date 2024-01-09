Crestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $195.55. 19,592,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,451,539. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

