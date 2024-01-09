Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys 43,854 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 369.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 336.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 428.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 421.7% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $687.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

