Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSY traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.07. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

