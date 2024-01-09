Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. 502,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,807. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average of $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

