Crestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $90.45. 3,076,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,086. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

