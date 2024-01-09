Crestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 883,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,584. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,307.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,307.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,222 shares of company stock worth $5,202,783. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

