Crestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,480,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.92. 1,481,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,007. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

