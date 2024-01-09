Crestone Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.93. 203,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,267. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

