Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.34. 6,440,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,324,929. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

