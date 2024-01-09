Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,321,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,229,137. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $268.97 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

