Crestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. 33,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,663. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $39.98.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
