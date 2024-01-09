Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNA stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.53. 111,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.44.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.