Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

