Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $406,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. 773,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,916. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

