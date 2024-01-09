Crestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,117. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

