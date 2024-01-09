Crestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,387 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,698. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.