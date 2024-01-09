Crestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,822 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 132,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 323,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 68,207 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,626,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,992,660. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

