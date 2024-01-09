Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.07. 362,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $245.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

