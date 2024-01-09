Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. 1,428,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.