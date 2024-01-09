Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,964,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BILL in the second quarter valued at $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth $71,085,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BILL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,383,000 after purchasing an additional 497,359 shares during the period.

BILL Trading Up 0.1 %

BILL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. 435,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

