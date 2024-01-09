Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 50,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 8.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.85. 102,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.82. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

