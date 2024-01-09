Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,038 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. 3,562,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

