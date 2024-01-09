Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 742,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,266. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

