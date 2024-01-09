Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. 935,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.