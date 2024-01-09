Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $486.68. 615,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,754. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.70 and its 200 day moving average is $410.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

