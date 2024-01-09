Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,926 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 68.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 9,852,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,627,844. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

