Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,386 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. 1,128,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.