Crestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. 20,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,815. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $560.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

