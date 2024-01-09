Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 28,694 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,694 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,656,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,732,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

