Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

GSG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 580,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,372. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.