Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,134,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,407,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,207,020. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

