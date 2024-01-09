Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 5,796 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,345.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,802 shares of company stock worth $13,733,714 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. 6,737,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,917. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

