Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 64,972 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,972 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NU by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 0.1 %

NU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 13,753,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,230,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.