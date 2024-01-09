Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 75,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. 1,963,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

