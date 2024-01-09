Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 9,183 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

UBER stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,965,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,471,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

