Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 1,652,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

