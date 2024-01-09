Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,895,000 after acquiring an additional 523,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.47. 906,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

