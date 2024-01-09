Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes $312,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. 1,402,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

