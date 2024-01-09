Crestone Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,064. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

