Critical Comparison: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) vs. Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Integra LifeSciences and Beauty Health are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.56 billion 2.17 $180.55 million $1.21 35.79 Beauty Health $365.88 million 1.06 $44.38 million ($0.67) -4.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.1% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Integra LifeSciences and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 3 2 4 0 2.11 Beauty Health 3 8 3 0 2.00

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus price target of $46.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 182.94%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 6.54% 15.28% 6.80% Beauty Health -22.26% -5.89% -0.84%

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Beauty Health on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

