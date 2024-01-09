Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
CHBH stock remained flat at $45.05 during trading on Tuesday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Croghan Bancshares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $62.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.
About Croghan Bancshares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croghan Bancshares
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.