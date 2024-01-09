Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

CHBH stock remained flat at $45.05 during trading on Tuesday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Croghan Bancshares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $62.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

