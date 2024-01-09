Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Croghan Bancshares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.