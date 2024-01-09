Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Croghan Bancshares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
